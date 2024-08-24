China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.89

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $10.76. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 277,998 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Trading Up 1.7 %

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.