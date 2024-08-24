Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.32

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and traded as low as $23.00. Chorus shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 5,901 shares trading hands.
Chorus Trading Up 3.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.
About Chorus
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.
