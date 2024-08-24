CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.85

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and traded as low as $25.65. CHS shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 28,507 shares changing hands.

CHS Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

