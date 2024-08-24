Cim LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 5,095 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 4,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $16,268,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $415.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

