Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $133.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

