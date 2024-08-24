Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Civeo has a payout ratio of 161.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Civeo to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 178.6%.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.07. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $188.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

