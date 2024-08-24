CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Announces $0.41 Dividend

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4117 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
CK Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CKISY opened at $35.00 on Friday. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile
