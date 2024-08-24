CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Announces $0.41 Dividend

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4117 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKISY opened at $35.00 on Friday. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

