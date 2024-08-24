Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.86

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 333014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,455 over the last ninety days. 37.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

