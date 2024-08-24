Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,864 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.91 and a 200 day moving average of $180.85.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

