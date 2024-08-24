CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $63.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.82.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after buying an additional 169,160 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 313,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.