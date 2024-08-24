Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $69.45 and last traded at $69.50. Approximately 1,272,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,928,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

Specifically, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $300.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

