Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Gap Down to $74.73

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $71.70. Cogent Communications shares last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 118,172 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,440 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.