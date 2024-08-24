Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $993.49 million for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 19.45%. Coloplast A/S updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

