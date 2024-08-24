Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $993.49 million for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 19.45%. Coloplast A/S updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Coloplast A/S Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Coloplast A/S
