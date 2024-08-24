Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 156,439 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 407,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 691.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 207,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

