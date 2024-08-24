Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as low as $14.60. Commerzbank shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 5,627 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRZBY
Commerzbank Trading Up 1.2 %
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.