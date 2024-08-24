Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as low as $14.60. Commerzbank shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 5,627 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 32.55 and a quick ratio of 32.55.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

