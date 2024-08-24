Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.99

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.67, with a volume of 610303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $9,456,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 889.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

