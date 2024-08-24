Comparing StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) & U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StepStone Group and U.S. Global Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 5 3 0 2.38 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.88, suggesting a potential downside of 14.54%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of StepStone Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. StepStone Group pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. U.S. Global Investors pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. U.S. Global Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A 10.02% 4.55% U.S. Global Investors 13.08% 3.05% 2.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and U.S. Global Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $720.02 million 8.25 $58.09 million $0.90 59.64 U.S. Global Investors $15.07 million 2.34 $3.15 million $0.12 21.17

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. U.S. Global Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StepStone Group beats U.S. Global Investors on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP. was founded in 2007 and is based in LA Jolla, California with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, New York, New York.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

