Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

