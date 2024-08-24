Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.74.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
