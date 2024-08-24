Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

