Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

BATS HYD opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1882 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

