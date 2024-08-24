Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 1,293 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ARM by 2,971.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.52. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC lowered shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.