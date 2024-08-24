Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 478 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,666,000. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,411,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

