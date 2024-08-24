Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 954 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $28.65 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.