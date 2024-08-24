Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,365.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136,860 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 247,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $43.57 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

