Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,544 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $473,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 19.8% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 129,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:FAPR opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

