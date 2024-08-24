Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,264 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,020,000.

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

