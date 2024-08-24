Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

