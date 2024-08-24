Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $93.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

