Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

