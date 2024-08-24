Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $335,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

