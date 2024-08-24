Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

