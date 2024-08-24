Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $322,000.

JGLO opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $62.23.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

