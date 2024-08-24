Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SCHR stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
