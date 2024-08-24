Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $980,000 Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,094 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,465,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 95,932 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 289,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 245,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $837.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

