Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after purchasing an additional 851,313 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after buying an additional 209,706 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 138,122 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average of $132.78. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

