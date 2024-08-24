Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

BATS BBUS opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

