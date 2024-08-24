Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,587,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $213.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

