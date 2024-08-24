Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,866,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $315.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $332.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

