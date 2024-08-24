Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 1,745 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.