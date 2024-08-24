Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

