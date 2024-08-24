Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 128 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,385,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after buying an additional 191,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,340,000 after buying an additional 187,457 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $233.39 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average of $227.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

