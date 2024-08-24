Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after buying an additional 149,765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,823,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $175.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.98. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

