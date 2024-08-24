Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,217 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 586,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 242,261 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $22.24 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

