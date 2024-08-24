Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 553 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

