Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,401,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,334,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,244,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 126,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CGSD stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.