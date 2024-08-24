Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 790 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.89 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

