Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 9,058 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.