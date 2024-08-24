Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSEP. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $5,211,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $4,827,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS FSEP opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $535.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

