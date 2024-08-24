Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.08

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.08 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.59). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.57), with a volume of 54,086 shares traded.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,420.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.