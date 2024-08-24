Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.63

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.63 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 65,259 shares traded.

Condor Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £49.07 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.63.

Get Condor Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Condor Gold news, insider Mark Child purchased 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £22,110 ($28,729.21). 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Condor Gold

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.